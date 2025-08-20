More About PENGURU

Penguru Logo

Penguru Price (PENGURU)

Unlisted

1 PENGURU to USD Live Price:

$0.00061626
-19.10%1D
mexc
USD
Penguru (PENGURU) Live Price Chart
Penguru (PENGURU) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00056745
24H Low
$ 0.00076293
24H High

$ 0.00056745
$ 0.00076293
$ 0.00078496
$ 0.00056745
+1.04%

-19.43%

--

--

Penguru (PENGURU) real-time price is $0.00061465. Over the past 24 hours, PENGURU traded between a low of $ 0.00056745 and a high of $ 0.00076293, showing active market volatility. PENGURU's all-time high price is $ 0.00078496, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00056745.

In terms of short-term performance, PENGURU has changed by +1.04% over the past hour, -19.43% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Penguru (PENGURU) Market Information

$ 519.97K
--
$ 519.97K
850.58M
850,576,444.953077
The current Market Cap of Penguru is $ 519.97K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PENGURU is 850.58M, with a total supply of 850576444.953077. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 519.97K.

Penguru (PENGURU) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Penguru to USD was $ -0.000148283089767424.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Penguru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Penguru to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Penguru to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000148283089767424-19.43%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Penguru (PENGURU)

Penguru is a cute memecoin guru on the Abstract chain. He constantly give to the community and beyond. Penguru thinks that the trenches need awareness about well-being and meaning of life. We are developing an AI companion/tool that can interact with users, analyze X accounts. We have a "summon table" game where holders can stake their tokens to mint erc-1155 nfts and earn various erc-20 memecoin rewards. Those NFTs represent the most iconic Abstract memecoin projects. Users collect those NFTs in their book, can trade them on Opensea.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Penguru (PENGURU) Resource

Official Website

Penguru Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Penguru (PENGURU) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Penguru (PENGURU) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Penguru.

Check the Penguru price prediction now!

PENGURU to Local Currencies

Penguru (PENGURU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Penguru (PENGURU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PENGURU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Penguru (PENGURU)

How much is Penguru (PENGURU) worth today?
The live PENGURU price in USD is 0.00061465 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PENGURU to USD price?
The current price of PENGURU to USD is $ 0.00061465. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Penguru?
The market cap for PENGURU is $ 519.97K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PENGURU?
The circulating supply of PENGURU is 850.58M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PENGURU?
PENGURU achieved an ATH price of 0.00078496 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PENGURU?
PENGURU saw an ATL price of 0.00056745 USD.
What is the trading volume of PENGURU?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PENGURU is -- USD.
Will PENGURU go higher this year?
PENGURU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PENGURU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.