Penguru is a cute memecoin guru on the Abstract chain. He constantly give to the community and beyond. Penguru thinks that the trenches need awareness about well-being and meaning of life. We are developing an AI companion/tool that can interact with users, analyze X accounts. We have a "summon table" game where holders can stake their tokens to mint erc-1155 nfts and earn various erc-20 memecoin rewards. Those NFTs represent the most iconic Abstract memecoin projects. Users collect those NFTs in their book, can trade them on Opensea.

Penguru (PENGURU) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Penguru (PENGURU) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PENGURU token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Penguru (PENGURU) How much is Penguru (PENGURU) worth today? The live PENGURU price in USD is 0.00061465 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PENGURU to USD price? $ 0.00061465 . Check out The current price of PENGURU to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Penguru? The market cap for PENGURU is $ 519.97K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PENGURU? The circulating supply of PENGURU is 850.58M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PENGURU? PENGURU achieved an ATH price of 0.00078496 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PENGURU? PENGURU saw an ATL price of 0.00056745 USD . What is the trading volume of PENGURU? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PENGURU is -- USD . Will PENGURU go higher this year? PENGURU might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PENGURU price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

