Pengwin is a meme community on Solana, The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun, This is a purely community-driven project.
Peg the Pengwin. Pegger of Fiat.
Welcome to Pengwin, the icy addition to the solana blockchain! Our small yet mighty Pengwin, with a hint of pepe the frog, brings a fresh breeze of creativity to the degen world of solana. As the newest and freshest meme token, Pengwin is here spice things up. Join us in bringing warmth and gathering liquidity to the frosty solana chain. project is full of narrative
Pengwin (PEG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Pengwin (PEG) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pengwin (PEG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
