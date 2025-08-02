PengyOS Price (POS)
PengyOS (POS) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 23.16K USD. POS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the POS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate POS price information.
During today, the price change of PengyOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PengyOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PengyOS to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PengyOS to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+7.86%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+25.78%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PengyOS: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.46%
-7.55%
-9.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now. This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right? Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of PengyOS (POS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about POS token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 POS to VND
₫--
|1 POS to AUD
A$--
|1 POS to GBP
￡--
|1 POS to EUR
€--
|1 POS to USD
$--
|1 POS to MYR
RM--
|1 POS to TRY
₺--
|1 POS to JPY
¥--
|1 POS to ARS
ARS$--
|1 POS to RUB
₽--
|1 POS to INR
₹--
|1 POS to IDR
Rp--
|1 POS to KRW
₩--
|1 POS to PHP
₱--
|1 POS to EGP
￡E.--
|1 POS to BRL
R$--
|1 POS to CAD
C$--
|1 POS to BDT
৳--
|1 POS to NGN
₦--
|1 POS to UAH
₴--
|1 POS to VES
Bs--
|1 POS to CLP
$--
|1 POS to PKR
Rs--
|1 POS to KZT
₸--
|1 POS to THB
฿--
|1 POS to TWD
NT$--
|1 POS to AED
د.إ--
|1 POS to CHF
Fr--
|1 POS to HKD
HK$--
|1 POS to MAD
.د.م--
|1 POS to MXN
$--
|1 POS to PLN
zł--
|1 POS to RON
лв--
|1 POS to SEK
kr--
|1 POS to BGN
лв--
|1 POS to HUF
Ft--
|1 POS to CZK
Kč--
|1 POS to KWD
د.ك--
|1 POS to ILS
₪--