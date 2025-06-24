Pentagon Chain Price (PC)
The live price of Pentagon Chain (PC) today is 17.53 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 489.69K USD. PC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Pentagon Chain Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Pentagon Chain price change within the day is +9.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.92K USD
During today, the price change of Pentagon Chain to USD was $ +1.58.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pentagon Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pentagon Chain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pentagon Chain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +1.58
|+9.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pentagon Chain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.72%
+9.87%
+48.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pentagon Chain is a next-generation Layer-2 blockchain optimized for gaming, decentralized social worlds, and AI-powered experiences. The PC token is the native gas token of Pentagon Chain and first minted on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token. It powers transaction fees, incentivizes network participants, and enables seamless interaction across an expansive ecosystem of games and digital identity on Pentagon Games ecosystem. With low transaction fees, high scalability, and strong Web3 integrations, Pentagon Chain is building the future of user-owned digital economies.
