What is PEON (PEON)

Peon is not just a memecoin, it’s a movement built by real builders. Born from the OG Peon NFT community on Avalanche, $PEON celebrates the relentless spirit of those who never stop smashing. Before the token even launched, we built: an on-chain presale game meme competitions with AI staking for NFTs Peon AI Agent for trading on our site full ecosystem tools and a loyal tribe of smashers We merge memes, tech, and community with zero fluff, just raw, verified SMASH. This is the token of the werkers. For those who grind while others just talk. Smash never stops.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

PEON (PEON) Resource Official Website

PEON (PEON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of PEON (PEON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEON token's extensive tokenomics now!