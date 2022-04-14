Pepa ERC (PEPA) Tokenomics
PEPA is a token built on the Ethereum blockchain, leveraging the power of smart contracts and the security of the blockchain to create a secure and transparent platform for users that offers a tax-free, the wife of the infamous Pepe the Frog. 2023 is the year of Pepa. Out with the dog tokens, and in with the frog tokens. Pepa token is a community-driven meme token where community members can build a better future for the new community members that have to come and make money together. with a focus on constantly having new utility & use cases in development and a 0% tax community token built on the Ethereum blockchain.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
