Pepa Inu (PEPA) Information

PEPA INU 🐷 a BSC Meme token, 💥 $PEPA is a community-driven token that can't be controlled by anyone. With growing support and potential widespread adoption, we believe Pepa Inu - a Pepe and Peppa Pig mix - will be the next big thing in meme cryptocurrency. Like Shiba and Floki, Pepa Inu has a real chance of going viral.

Pepa Inu is a new cryptocurrency project that has recently launched on decentralized exchanges such as Dextools, Poocoin, and Pancakeswap. The project has a total supply of 420 quadrillion tokens, of which 50% have been burned, and ownership has been renounced.

Pepa Inu aims to offer several features and benefits to its users. The project includes a mememarket, futures Dapp, NFT collection, and merchandise, allowing users to purchase and trade digital assets. Additionally, Pepa Inu offers a tokenomics structure