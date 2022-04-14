Pepe AI (PEPEAI) Information

What is the project about? The most memeable memecoin in existence. The dogs have had their day, it’s time for Pepe AI to take reign.

What makes your project unique? We are PEPE with Draw PEPE AI running live, every PEPE drawn is watermark with our website for further marketing exposure.

History of your project. Pepe AI is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealth with no presale, zero taxes, LP locked and contract renounced, $PEPEAI is a coin for the people, forever. Fueled by pure memetic power, let $PEPEAI show you the way.

What’s next for your project? More AI tools for Meme communities.

What can your token be used for? To be paid for premium subscription for removal of watermark for AI images drawn by our AI tools.