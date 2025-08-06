What is Pepe Chain (PC)

What is Pepe Chain The $PC chain is a Layer-2 EVM compatible chain that uses $PEPE as the gas fee token. With lightning-fast transaction speeds and unparalleled scalability, Pepe Chain empowers seamless integration of decentralized applications (DApps) and smart contracts. Built on a robust consensus mechanism, our project ensures enhanced security and immutability, safeguarding users’ assets. Embracing interoperability, Pepe Chain enables seamless communication with other blockchains, fostering a connected and inclusive blockchain ecosystem. Join us in shaping the future of decentralized finance and ushering in a new era of blockchain innovation with Pepe chain. Project Features Layer 2 Blockchain $PEPE Gas Cheap and fast Tokenomics $PC and $PEPE are the two paramount tokens in the PepeChain ecosystem. $PC will be the governance token of PepeChain and $PEPE will be used for gas fees. The contract was designed in order to be self-sustaining and to be scalable and expandable. Total Supply: 420.69T Tax: 2/2

Pepe Chain (PC) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Pepe Chain (PC) Tokenomics

