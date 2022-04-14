Discover key insights into Pepe Clanker (PEPEC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Pepe Clanker (PEPEC) Information

Pepe Clanker is the ultimate community-driven Pepe, powered by Clanker - the ground breaking token deployer created by the innovators at Proxy Studios.

Pepe Clanker represents the next epic chapter in the evolution of Pepe the Frog, now making waves on the Base Chain.

This isn’t just another memecoin; Pepe Clanker is the pinnacle of meme culture, leveling up to dominate in a crypto era supercharged with AI agents, AI-powered deployers, and cutting-edge AI-generated tokens.