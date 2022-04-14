Pepe Doge (PEPEDOGE) Tokenomics
Pepe Doge (PEPEDOGE) Information
Pepe Doge is a cryptocurrency project that aims to revive the popularity of dog coins in the crypto market. The project is centered around the memeable and beloved character of Pepe the Frog, and seeks to make dogs great again in the crypto world. Pepe Doge was stealth launched with zero taxes, no presale, and a locked and burned liquidity pool, ensuring fair and transparent distribution. Additionally, the contract has been renounced, meaning that the development team has no control over the project, and it is truly run by the community for the community.
The tokenomics of Pepe Doge are also designed to benefit the community. There is a 6.9% team wallet for funding exchanges and marketing wallets, but no other taxes or fees. Furthermore, 100% of LP tokens have been burned, making the project deflationary in nature. Overall, Pepe Doge is a fun and exciting project that is focused on bringing the joy of dog coins back to the forefront of the crypto world.
Pepe Doge (PEPEDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe Doge (PEPEDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pepe Doge (PEPEDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Doge (PEPEDOGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPEDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPEDOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PEPEDOGE's tokenomics, explore the token's fundamentals.
