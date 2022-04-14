Pepe Girl (PEPEG) Tokenomics
Pepe Girl (PEPEG) Information
What is the project about? PEPE GIRL is a meme coin based on the popular internet meme, Pepe the Frog. PEPE GIRL aim is to create a fun and engaging community around $PEPEG token.
What makes your project unique? PEPE GIRL is focused on community engagement. One of the key features that makes PEPE GIRL unique is its renounced contract and burned LP, ensuring that the community has full ownership and control over the project. This makes PEPE GIRL a truly decentralized and community-driven project, where users have the power to shape the future of the project through their contributions and participation.
History of your project. The history of PEPE GIRL project began with a group of friends who were passionate about cryptocurrency and internet memes. They saw an opportunity to combine these two interests and create something truly unique and exciting
What’s next for your project? PEPE GIRL project is currently working on a number of exciting new features and initiatives that will help to grow the community and increase the value of $PEPEG token. These include partnerships with other cryptocurrency projects, as well as the development of new tools and resources users
What can your token be used for? PEPE GIRL token is initially a meme coin, but many useful opportunities will be analyzed in order to give it a global scope
Pepe Girl (PEPEG) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Girl (PEPEG) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPEG tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPEG tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
