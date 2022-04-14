Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) Information $PEPI. The first & most memeable ERC-20i collection in existence on @base $PEPI is a unique, fully on-chain art project built on the innovative new ERC-20i format with inscription metadata. Each portion of tokens resembles a seed that generates unique 32x32 dynamic images of Pepe stored on-chain, depending on the wallet's token balance.

Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 13.37K Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.64K All-Time High: $ 432.46 All-Time Low: $ 0.694552 Current Price: $ 1.17

Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PEPI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PEPI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

