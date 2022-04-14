Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) Tokenomics
Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) Information
$PEPI. The first & most memeable ERC-20i collection in existence on @base
$PEPI is a unique, fully on-chain art project built on the innovative new ERC-20i format with inscription metadata. Each portion of tokens resembles a seed that generates unique 32x32 dynamic images of Pepe stored on-chain, depending on the wallet's token balance.
Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Inscriptions (PEPI) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PEPI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PEPI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PEPI's tokenomics, explore PEPI token's live price!
PEPI Price Prediction
Want to know where PEPI might be heading? Our PEPI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.