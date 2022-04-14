Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ) Tokenomics

Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ) Information

What is the project about? ƎԀƎԀ is a community initiative, featuring a distinctive PEPE Gremlin NFT series, designed to commemorate iconic internet meme characters. This movement aims to foster a secure and trustworthy crypto community, actively opposing scams and rug pulls.

What makes your project unique? A A dedicated and enthusiastic community, driven by a strong commitment to community growth and the exchange of innovative ideas.

History of your project. An exceptional, meme-worthy smart contract, alongside a resilient community that tirelessly stepped in to revive and successfully take over the project after the original creator abandoned it.

What’s next for your project? The next exciting development for the project is the upcoming NFT series. Stay tuned for more details and releases!

What can your token be used for? Participating in community growth activities not only helps you feel more connected to the community but also allows you to earn rewards as a token of appreciation for your contributions.

Official Website:
https://6942069.com

Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 420.69T
$ 420.69T$ 420.69T
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 118.07K
$ 118.07K$ 118.07K
All-Time High:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of ƎԀƎԀ tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many ƎԀƎԀ tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand ƎԀƎԀ's tokenomics, explore ƎԀƎԀ token's live price!

ƎԀƎԀ Price Prediction

Want to know where ƎԀƎԀ might be heading? Our ƎԀƎԀ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Why Should You Choose MEXC?

MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.

Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets
Fastest token listings among CEXs
#1 liquidity across the industry
Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service
100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds
Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.