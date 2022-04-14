Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ) Tokenomics
What is the project about? ƎԀƎԀ is a community initiative, featuring a distinctive PEPE Gremlin NFT series, designed to commemorate iconic internet meme characters. This movement aims to foster a secure and trustworthy crypto community, actively opposing scams and rug pulls.
What makes your project unique? A A dedicated and enthusiastic community, driven by a strong commitment to community growth and the exchange of innovative ideas.
History of your project. An exceptional, meme-worthy smart contract, alongside a resilient community that tirelessly stepped in to revive and successfully take over the project after the original creator abandoned it.
What’s next for your project? The next exciting development for the project is the upcoming NFT series. Stay tuned for more details and releases!
What can your token be used for? Participating in community growth activities not only helps you feel more connected to the community but also allows you to earn rewards as a token of appreciation for your contributions.
Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Inverted (ƎԀƎԀ) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ƎԀƎԀ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ƎԀƎԀ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.