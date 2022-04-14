Pepe on Doge (PODGE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pepe on Doge (PODGE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pepe on Doge (PODGE) Information PepeOnDoge (PODGE) is a community-driven meme token built on the Solana and MultiversX blockchain. It combines two iconic meme characters, Pepe the Frog and Doge, aiming to create a fun and engaging platform for its supporters. The token emphasizes humor and simplicity while leveraging the low transaction fees and speed of Solana and MultiversX. PODGE aspires to unite meme enthusiasts and crypto investors in a playful, collaborative environment. Official Website: https://pepeondoge.com

Pepe on Doge (PODGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe on Doge (PODGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 177.67K Total Supply: $ 999.98M Circulating Supply: $ 999.98M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 177.67K All-Time High: $ 0.00261721 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00017768

Pepe on Doge (PODGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe on Doge (PODGE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PODGE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PODGE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PODGE's tokenomics, explore PODGE token's live price!

