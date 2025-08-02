What is Pepe Prophet (KEK)

What is the project about? Pepe Being The Prophet Of Memecoin World Taking Care Of All other Memecoins From Falling To Its Death On This Bear Market, KEK is backed by Top Pepe coin holders ( Refer To The Ethereum Blockchain Explorer). Our vision is to make KEK the next biggest memecoij oj this crypto space with atmost transparency and 0 team tokens with 0/0 tax. Completely Community Driven but backed by PEPE whales for making a strong floor What makes your project unique? Our Project Started From A Very Low Marketcap With No Team Tokens And Contract Renounced For The Transparency, Backed By PEPE Coin Top Holders What’s next for your project? Created And Supported By The PEPE Coin Top @0 Holders What can your token be used for? To Become Early Of The Next Largest Memecoin

Pepe Prophet (KEK) Resource Official Website

Pepe Prophet (KEK) Tokenomics

