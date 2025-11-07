ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
The live Pepe Strategy price today is 0 USD. Track real-time PEPESTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PEPESTR price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Pepe Strategy price today is 0 USD. Track real-time PEPESTR to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore PEPESTR price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About PEPESTR

PEPESTR Price Info

What is PEPESTR

PEPESTR Official Website

PEPESTR Tokenomics

PEPESTR Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Pepe Strategy Logo

Pepe Strategy Price (PEPESTR)

Unlisted

1 PEPESTR to USD Live Price:

--
----
0.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 00:07:14 (UTC+8)

Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.00225168
$ 0.00225168$ 0.00225168

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

--

--

0.00%

0.00%

Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, PEPESTR traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0, showing active market volatility. PEPESTR's all-time high price is $ 0.00225168, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, PEPESTR has changed by -- over the past hour, -- over 24 hours, and 0.00% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) Market Information

$ 10.12K
$ 10.12K$ 10.12K

--
----

$ 10.12K
$ 10.12K$ 10.12K

838.09M
838.09M 838.09M

838,091,481.1517422
838,091,481.1517422 838,091,481.1517422

The current Market Cap of Pepe Strategy is $ 10.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PEPESTR is 838.09M, with a total supply of 838091481.1517422. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.12K.

Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Pepe Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pepe Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pepe Strategy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pepe Strategy to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0--
30 Days$ 0-59.29%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR)

Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum designed around a treasury-based trading system connected to the PEPE token. The project applies a 10% tax on both buys and sells, accumulating funds within the contract. Once the treasury reaches a defined threshold, the contract automatically purchases PEPE tokens. These tokens are later sold only when a 20% profit condition is achieved, ensuring trades are profitable. The proceeds are then used to buy back PEPESTR tokens, which are permanently burned, creating a deflationary supply model.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) Resource

Official Website

Pepe Strategy Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Pepe Strategy.

Check the Pepe Strategy price prediction now!

PEPESTR to Local Currencies

Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEPESTR token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR)

How much is Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) worth today?
The live PEPESTR price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current PEPESTR to USD price?
The current price of PEPESTR to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Pepe Strategy?
The market cap for PEPESTR is $ 10.12K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of PEPESTR?
The circulating supply of PEPESTR is 838.09M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PEPESTR?
PEPESTR achieved an ATH price of 0.00225168 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PEPESTR?
PEPESTR saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of PEPESTR?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PEPESTR is -- USD.
Will PEPESTR go higher this year?
PEPESTR might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PEPESTR price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-07 00:07:14 (UTC+8)

Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-07 01:12:41Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Rises to 27, Market Shifts from "Extreme Fear" to "Fear"
11-06 14:15:13Industry Updates
BNB Chain Ecosystem Tokens Rebound Significantly, GIGGLE and Binance Life Lead in Market Cap
11-06 11:42:30Industry Updates
Crypto Market Warms Up as Bitcoin Breaks Through $104,000, U.S. Crypto Stocks Rise Across the Board
11-05 17:18:00Industry Updates
Ethereum rebounds breaking through $3,300, 24-hour decline narrows to 8.98%
11-05 10:42:00On-chain Data
Over the past 24 hours, global liquidations exceeded $2 billion, with more than 470,000 traders liquidated
11-04 17:22:15Industry Updates
Crypto Fear and Greed Index Falls to 21, Market Enters "Extreme Fear"

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,228.30
$102,228.30$102,228.30

+0.21%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,313.17
$3,313.17$3,313.17

+0.40%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$156.56
$156.56$156.56

+0.41%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$1.0002
$1.0002$1.0002

0.00%

UCN Logo

UCN

UCN

$1,480.80
$1,480.80$1,480.80

0.00%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$102,228.30
$102,228.30$102,228.30

+0.21%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,313.17
$3,313.17$3,313.17

+0.40%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.2432
$2.2432$2.2432

+0.38%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$156.56
$156.56$156.56

+0.41%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$1.0206
$1.0206$1.0206

+0.44%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Neuralinker Logo

Neuralinker

NEURALINKER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN51 Logo

SN51

SN51

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

SN64 Logo

SN64

SN64

$31.02
$31.02$31.02

+106.80%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1312
$0.1312$0.1312

+162.40%

Shardeum Logo

Shardeum

SHM

$0.0004355
$0.0004355$0.0004355

+190.33%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Arbit Logo

Arbit

ARBT

$0.039698
$0.039698$0.039698

+3,869.80%

Folks Finance Logo

Folks Finance

FOLKS

$4.560
$4.560$4.560

+356.00%

UnifAI Logo

UnifAI

UAI

$0.1312
$0.1312$0.1312

+162.40%

LuckyMeme Logo

LuckyMeme

LUCKY

$0.00000000003558
$0.00000000003558$0.00000000003558

+130.73%

DramaBits Logo

DramaBits

DRAMA

$0.000003016
$0.000003016$0.000003016

+176.44%