Pepe Strategy (PEPESTR) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum designed around a treasury-based trading system connected to the PEPE token. The project applies a 10% tax on both buys and sells, accumulating funds within the contract. Once the treasury reaches a defined threshold, the contract automatically purchases PEPE tokens. These tokens are later sold only when a 20% profit condition is achieved, ensuring trades are profitable. The proceeds are then used to buy back PEPESTR tokens, which are permanently burned, creating a deflationary supply model.

