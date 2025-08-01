What is Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN)

PRAWN is a viral TikTok meme that originated from Pepe the King Prawn. Its charm lies in its relatability, leading to countless variations of PRAWN memes that resonate with users. Despite being just two days old, PRAWN has already achieved notable milestones, including listings on exchanges like LBANK and Moonshot. The project is driven by a passionate team of community members and developers who actively manage social media platforms, fostering engagement and growth for this exciting memecoin.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Resource Official Website

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PRAWN token's extensive tokenomics now!