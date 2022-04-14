Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Information PRAWN is a viral TikTok meme that originated from Pepe the King Prawn. Its charm lies in its relatability, leading to countless variations of PRAWN memes that resonate with users. Despite being just two days old, PRAWN has already achieved notable milestones, including listings on exchanges like LBANK and Moonshot. The project is driven by a passionate team of community members and developers who actively manage social media platforms, fostering engagement and growth for this exciting memecoin. Official Website: https://x.com/PepeKing_Prawn Buy PRAWN Now!

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 122.08K $ 122.08K $ 122.08K Total Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M Circulating Supply: $ 999.97M $ 999.97M $ 999.97M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 122.08K $ 122.08K $ 122.08K All-Time High: $ 0.024724 $ 0.024724 $ 0.024724 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00012208 $ 0.00012208 $ 0.00012208 Learn more about Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) price

Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Pepe the King Prawn (PRAWN) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PRAWN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PRAWN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PRAWN's tokenomics, explore PRAWN token's live price!

PRAWN Price Prediction Want to know where PRAWN might be heading? Our PRAWN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PRAWN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!