Pepe Undead (PEPEZ) Information

One dark night, a cunning digital virus managed to infiltrate PepeCoin's system. Little by little, the virus began to corrupt the code of the cryptocurrency, transforming it into something never seen before, Pepe Undead.

🦠 As the virus spread, transactions with PepeCoin failed and gave errors. Prices fluctuated wildly and the tokens acted as if they were possessed.

🐸 Quickly, Pepe Undead, the first memecoin that infected its rival Pepe to end his leadership, caught the attention of the community and gained great popularity. It will not stop infecting Pepe until it overcomes him, then it will go after the dogs.

🌕 You can't kill someone who is already dead, join #PepeUndead in his infection.