What is pepeAI (PEPEAI)

First AI-driven meme coin based of the classic pepe the frog. Powered by vvaifudotfun a AI AGENT that handle and manage AI CHARACTER What pepeAI agent can do The current use case for AI is static chat bots. A simple input & output. PEPEAI making HIS own decisions . Learning & iterating as time goes on. Autonomous, revenue generating agent PEPEAI with a wide range of capabilities ,the next step in shaping the new dawn of the internet filled with truly sovereign entities

pepeAI (PEPEAI) Resource Official Website

pepeAI (PEPEAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of pepeAI (PEPEAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEPEAI token's extensive tokenomics now!