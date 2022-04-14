PepeBull (BEEF) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PepeBull (BEEF), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PepeBull (BEEF) Information $BEEF is tired of $PORK and $PEPE wannabes. The bull market is coming back in full force, and we need something more unique – we need the PepeBull, which brings luck. The contract starts with 0xBeef69, perfectly fitting the green bull theme. $BEEF is here to make memecoins great again. Launched stealthily with no presale, LP burnt, renounced, and zero taxes, it’s inspired by one of the biggest memes, $PEPE. $BEEF is here to show how a memecoin should perform Official Website: https://0xbeef.vip/ Buy BEEF Now!

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 420.69T
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 336.83K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0.000000000800821

PepeBull (BEEF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PepeBull (BEEF) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BEEF tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BEEF tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BEEF's tokenomics, explore BEEF token's live price!

