What is the project about? PepElon (PELO) is a meme token on ethereum chain for the pepe & Elon community with a panned Launchpad
What makes your project unique? It represents Bitball Ecosystem's MEME token with a launchpad planned. Part of BitBall Ecosystem, which launched in July 2018.
PepElon (PELO) is a meme token on ethereum chain for the pepe & Elon community with a panned Launchpad. No tax with Launch pad & much more planned. 100% safe contract, audited & minted by DxSale. Team is connected with 100+ exchanges & crypto companies. Influencers call & marketing.
History of your project. This is an expansion of bitball Ecosystem to gather PEPE/ELON community.
What’s next for your project? Influencers call & marketing. Launch on exchanges are in negotiations.
What can your token be used for? Its listed on latoken exchange, in future we plan to use it for listing token on the planned launchpad.
PepElon (PELO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for PepElon (PELO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
PepElon (PELO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of PepElon (PELO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of PELO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many PELO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand PELO's tokenomics, explore PELO token's live price!
