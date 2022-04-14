Discover key insights into PepElon (PELO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

PepElon (PELO) Information

What is the project about? PepElon (PELO) is a meme token on ethereum chain for the pepe & Elon community with a panned Launchpad

What makes your project unique? It represents Bitball Ecosystem's MEME token with a launchpad planned. Part of BitBall Ecosystem, which launched in July 2018.

https://BitBall-BTB.com https://BitBall-DEX.com https://BitBallX.com https://Hitbtb.com https://Ballswapper.com

PepElon (PELO) is a meme token on ethereum chain for the pepe & Elon community with a panned Launchpad. No tax with Launch pad & much more planned. 100% safe contract, audited & minted by DxSale. Team is connected with 100+ exchanges & crypto companies. Influencers call & marketing.

History of your project. This is an expansion of bitball Ecosystem to gather PEPE/ELON community.

What’s next for your project? Influencers call & marketing. Launch on exchanges are in negotiations.

What can your token be used for? Its listed on latoken exchange, in future we plan to use it for listing token on the planned launchpad.