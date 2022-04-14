PepeVerse (PVRSE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PepeVerse (PVRSE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PepeVerse (PVRSE) Information PepeVerse is a community-driven brand that blends NFTs, play-to-earn gaming, IRL drops such as rosin gummies and merch, and culture marketing into a single ecosystem. Launched in January 2025, the project was built to be unruggable, transparent, and long lasting. PepeVerse has active community channels, ongoing NFT initiatives, and partnerships that integrate directly into play-to-earn gaming. Real-world art collaborations, including murals, connect the digital brand to offline culture. Mint proceeds and ecosystem revenue are continually reinvested into growth initiatives that support $PVRSE awareness, liquidity, and long-term stability. Official Website: https://www.pepeversehub.com Whitepaper: https://www.pepeversehub.com/general-5 Buy PVRSE Now!

PepeVerse (PVRSE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 88.51K
Total Supply: $ 999.76M
Circulating Supply: $ 999.76M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 88.51K
All-Time High: $ 0
All-Time Low: $ 0
Current Price: $ 0

PepeVerse (PVRSE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PepeVerse (PVRSE) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PVRSE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PVRSE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PVRSE's tokenomics, explore PVRSE token's live price!

