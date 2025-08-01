What is Pepito (PEPITO)

This project is about Pépito The black Cat whose movements in and out of his home are automatically tracked by a camera linked to his Twitter bot account @PepitoTheCat. The cat has been a trending topic on the platform since 2016, resurfacing in July 2023 as people began to comment as ironic fans of the cat eagerly waiting for his return home or mourning his departure. Pepito has also become the subject of numerous fan art depictions over the years. The French Clément Storck started the Twitter account @PepitoTheCat on July 2011 after he created an online tool that can send notifications for life events, like when his cat passed through the door, "you can get a notification, send a Tweet, get an email," he explained to Vice in a November 18th, 2016, article.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Pepito (PEPITO) Resource Official Website

Pepito (PEPITO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepito (PEPITO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEPITO token's extensive tokenomics now!