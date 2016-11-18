Pepito (PEPITO) Tokenomics
Pepito (PEPITO) Information
This project is about Pépito The black Cat whose movements in and out of his home are automatically tracked by a camera linked to his Twitter bot account @PepitoTheCat. The cat has been a trending topic on the platform since 2016, resurfacing in July 2023 as people began to comment as ironic fans of the cat eagerly waiting for his return home or mourning his departure. Pepito has also become the subject of numerous fan art depictions over the years.
The French Clément Storck started the Twitter account @PepitoTheCat on July 2011 after he created an online tool that can send notifications for life events, like when his cat passed through the door, "you can get a notification, send a Tweet, get an email," he explained to Vice in a November 18th, 2016, article.
