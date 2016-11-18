Pepito (PEPITO) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Pepito (PEPITO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Pepito (PEPITO) Information

This project is about Pépito The black Cat whose movements in and out of his home are automatically tracked by a camera linked to his Twitter bot account @PepitoTheCat. The cat has been a trending topic on the platform since 2016, resurfacing in July 2023 as people began to comment as ironic fans of the cat eagerly waiting for his return home or mourning his departure. Pepito has also become the subject of numerous fan art depictions over the years.

The French Clément Storck started the Twitter account @PepitoTheCat on July 2011 after he created an online tool that can send notifications for life events, like when his cat passed through the door, "you can get a notification, send a Tweet, get an email," he explained to Vice in a November 18th, 2016, article.

http://pepitocto.com

Pepito (PEPITO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Pepito (PEPITO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 83.57K
Total Supply:
$ 999.49M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.49M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 83.57K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00207133
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Pepito (PEPITO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepito (PEPITO) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PEPITO tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PEPITO tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

