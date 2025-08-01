What is Pepper Meme (PEPPER)

$PEPPER is a memecoin project that blends community engagement, gamification, and education to reestablish what memecoins are. For far too long, this bull run has been infested with pump and dump schemes and shady tokenomics. We believe the best way to change that is through education, not regulation. The Pepper Academy will create a bridge for the knowledge gap that allows bad actors to profit. We also want to tap back into the fun side of memes, bring back the old spirit. We aim to do this through our own $PEPPER branded games, real community engagement, long term partnerships, etc. $PEPPER is a memecoin, but more importantly: a brand.

Pepper Meme (PEPPER) Resource Official Website

Pepper Meme (PEPPER) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Pepper Meme (PEPPER) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PEPPER token's extensive tokenomics now!