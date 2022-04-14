Discover key insights into Perion (PERC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Perion (PERC) Information

Perion has built PerionXP, a gamified AAA Questing Layer where users compete for crypto rewards by completing side quests in the world's biggest titles such as Fortnite.

PerionXP unlocks scale for Web3 gaming by making it rewarding and fun for Web2 gamers to experience the benefits of blockchain, without having to play Web3 games.

PerionXP has launched it's flagship game Cutthroat Chaos on Base.