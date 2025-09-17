What is Perp sentinel (PSP)

PSP - The First Al-Driven Trading Engine on Solana PSP is not just another token it's the first Al-powered trading engine built natively for Solana. Our system scans, filters, and auto-trades across the entire chain, from majors (SOL, ETH, BTC) to high risk meme tokens, all using Jupiter's deep liquidity. Core Features: 4 Smart Quote Routing (Jupiter v6) always best execution across pools 劉 Al Signals - live confidence scoring + risk/ reward metrics Aggressive - Mode majors, curated meme tokens, and stealth new launches Autonomous Position Logic - buys on long signals, sells on short signals Telegram Alerts - every trade, every fill, instantly shared with the community Why it matters: Puts hedge fund grade execution into retail hands Turns meme chaos into structured, risk controlled opportunities Token utility: holding PSP unlocks access to the engine and revenue share PSP is the self feeding loop: Algo profits → PSP buybacks → rewards to holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Perp sentinel (PSP) Resource Official Website

Perp sentinel Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Perp sentinel (PSP) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Perp sentinel (PSP) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Perp sentinel.

Check the Perp sentinel price prediction now!

PSP to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Perp sentinel (PSP) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Perp sentinel (PSP) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PSP token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Perp sentinel (PSP) How much is Perp sentinel (PSP) worth today? The live PSP price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current PSP to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of PSP to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Perp sentinel? The market cap for PSP is $ 103.43K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of PSP? The circulating supply of PSP is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of PSP? PSP achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of PSP? PSP saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of PSP? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for PSP is -- USD . Will PSP go higher this year? PSP might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out PSP price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Perp sentinel (PSP) Important Industry Updates