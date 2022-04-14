PSP - The First Al-Driven Trading Engine on Solana PSP is not just another token it's the first Al-powered trading engine built natively for Solana. Our system scans, filters, and auto-trades across the entire chain, from majors (SOL, ETH, BTC) to high risk meme tokens, all using Jupiter's deep liquidity. Core Features: 4 Smart Quote Routing (Jupiter v6) always best execution across pools 劉 Al Signals - live confidence scoring + risk/ reward metrics Aggressive - Mode majors, curated meme tokens, and stealth new launches Autonomous Position Logic - buys on long signals, sells on short signals Telegram Alerts - every trade, every fill, instantly shared with the community Why it matters: Puts hedge fund grade execution into retail hands Turns meme chaos into structured, risk controlled opportunities Token utility: holding PSP unlocks access to the engine and revenue share PSP is the self feeding loop: Algo profits → PSP buybacks → rewards to holders.

