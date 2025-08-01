What is Perpcoin (PERPCOIN)

Perpcoin is a memecoin on hyperEVM and hypercore spot. We are aiming to be the main memecoin representing the platform, because hyperliquid started as a decentralized platform to trade perpetual crypto futures. The token has been live for over a month and has maintained a strong marketcap and holder base. We have already engrained ourselves one of the top memes on the platform and continue to grow.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Perpcoin (PERPCOIN) Resource Official Website

Perpcoin (PERPCOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Perpcoin (PERPCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PERPCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!