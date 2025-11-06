Perpetual Exchange Protocol (PERC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.0001619 $ 0.0001619 $ 0.0001619 24H Low $ 0.00023663 $ 0.00023663 $ 0.00023663 24H High 24H Low $ 0.0001619$ 0.0001619 $ 0.0001619 24H High $ 0.00023663$ 0.00023663 $ 0.00023663 All Time High $ 0.0012299$ 0.0012299 $ 0.0012299 Lowest Price $ 0.0001619$ 0.0001619 $ 0.0001619 Price Change (1H) -6.99% Price Change (1D) -17.99% Price Change (7D) -66.27% Price Change (7D) -66.27%

Perpetual Exchange Protocol (PERC) real-time price is $0.00017169. Over the past 24 hours, PERC traded between a low of $ 0.0001619 and a high of $ 0.00023663, showing active market volatility. PERC's all-time high price is $ 0.0012299, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0001619.

In terms of short-term performance, PERC has changed by -6.99% over the past hour, -17.99% over 24 hours, and -66.27% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Perpetual Exchange Protocol (PERC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 171.01K$ 171.01K $ 171.01K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 171.01K$ 171.01K $ 171.01K Circulation Supply 997.98M 997.98M 997.98M Total Supply 997,980,004.174602 997,980,004.174602 997,980,004.174602

The current Market Cap of Perpetual Exchange Protocol is $ 171.01K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PERC is 997.98M, with a total supply of 997980004.174602. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 171.01K.