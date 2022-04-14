Discover key insights into Persistence One (XPRT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Persistence One (XPRT) Information

Persistence One is building the BTCFi Liquidity Hub, enabling fast, near zero-slippage swaps for XPRT, BTC-variants, and BTCFi tokens on the Persistence DEX App.

BTCFi’s rapid growth has created multiple BTC-related assets, making fragmentation a significant challenge. Persistence One will provide a single comprehensive liquidity hub, simplifying value transfer and enhancing interoperability across the entire Bitcoin ecosystem.

