What is Petals (PTS)

Petals is a Web3.0 short video creation and social platform built entirely on blockchain technology, which facilitates value transfer and fair distribution for all users of the protocol. Its innate incentive mechanism is the biggest supporter of the coming Web3.0 era. Through the redistribution of value, content consumers, content producers, backend service providers or advertisers - are all able to create value and generate their own wealth. Everybody benefits.

Petals (PTS) Resource Official Website

Petals (PTS) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Petals (PTS) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PTS token's extensive tokenomics now!