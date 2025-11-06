PetsNa ($PETSNA) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.000363 $ 0.000363 $ 0.000363 24H Low $ 0.00051677 $ 0.00051677 $ 0.00051677 24H High 24H Low $ 0.000363$ 0.000363 $ 0.000363 24H High $ 0.00051677$ 0.00051677 $ 0.00051677 All Time High $ 0.298053$ 0.298053 $ 0.298053 Lowest Price $ 0.00022772$ 0.00022772 $ 0.00022772 Price Change (1H) -15.62% Price Change (1D) +5.67% Price Change (7D) +1.05% Price Change (7D) +1.05%

PetsNa ($PETSNA) real-time price is $0.00039648. Over the past 24 hours, $PETSNA traded between a low of $ 0.000363 and a high of $ 0.00051677, showing active market volatility. $PETSNA's all-time high price is $ 0.298053, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00022772.

In terms of short-term performance, $PETSNA has changed by -15.62% over the past hour, +5.67% over 24 hours, and +1.05% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

PetsNa ($PETSNA) Market Information

Market Cap $ 516.77K$ 516.77K $ 516.77K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 516.77K$ 516.77K $ 516.77K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,999,905.624149 999,999,905.624149 999,999,905.624149

The current Market Cap of PetsNa is $ 516.77K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of $PETSNA is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999999905.624149. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 516.77K.