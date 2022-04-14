PettAI (AIP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into PettAI (AIP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

PettAI (AIP) Information PettAI is an AI-driven game merging advanced gameplay with intricate economics, featuring adaptive AI agents—including an AGI pet, PettBro —that evolve unique personalities based on user interactions. Utilizing prop-tech and integrating 5 LLMs, it offers Image Generation, Crypto Research and Pricing, Smart Chatbot Notifications and soon, an AI Agent Factory for creating custom AI agents. Powered by $AIP rewards on the Base L2 blockchain, its AI-driven Central Bank manages on-chain rewards via a Real-Time Inflation Module responsive to live pricing data, ensuring a dynamic economy. With accessories, web apps, chatbots, mini-games, and challenges, PettAI sets a new technical standard for AI-integrated economy. Official Website: https://pett.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.pett.ai/ Buy AIP Now!

PettAI (AIP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for PettAI (AIP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.68M Total Supply: $ 404.06M Circulating Supply: $ 254.75M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.67M All-Time High: $ 0.04323201 All-Time Low: $ 0.00131947 Current Price: $ 0.00660342

PettAI (AIP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of PettAI (AIP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of AIP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many AIP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand AIP's tokenomics, explore AIP token's live price!

