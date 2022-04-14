Petur Shiff ($GOLD) Tokenomics

Petur Shiff ($GOLD) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Petur Shiff ($GOLD), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Petur Shiff ($GOLD) Information

$GOLD isn't just another token in the crypto ecosystem; it is a manifesto encased in digital form, a beacon for both the crypto degens and serious investors looking for a sprinkle of fun in their portfolios. It boasts unparalleled transparency and security on the Solana blockchain, with 100% of its liquidity pool burnt and mint authorization revoked, ensuring a community-driven, rug-pull-proof environment.

Official Website:
https://peturshiff.xyz/

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Petur Shiff ($GOLD), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
Total Supply:
$ 1.00B
$ 1.00B$ 1.00B
Circulating Supply:
$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 6.43K
$ 6.43K$ 6.43K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00225627
$ 0.00225627$ 0.00225627
All-Time Low:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0

Petur Shiff ($GOLD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Petur Shiff ($GOLD) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of $GOLD tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many $GOLD tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand $GOLD's tokenomics, explore $GOLD token's live price!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.