Phantom GhostDOG Price (PHANT)
Phantom GhostDOG (PHANT) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 52.19K USD. PHANT to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Phantom GhostDOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phantom GhostDOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phantom GhostDOG to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phantom GhostDOG to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|0.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-26.63%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Phantom GhostDOG: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phantom GhostDOG $PHANT is a play on the original Kaspa whitepaper "Phantom GhostDAG," and is a KRC20 inscription based meme token intending to educate the public on the novel technology associated with Kaspa. $PHANT is the digital spirit animal mascot of the Kaspa blockDAG. Phantom GhostDOG is a gateway meme that will bring meme degens to the Kaspa ecosystem. Come for the memes and stay for the education!
