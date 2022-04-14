Phantom Staked SOL (PSOL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Phantom Staked SOL (PSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Phantom Staked SOL (PSOL) Information Phantom Liquid Staking Token. Liquid Staking with Phantom Staked Solana - deposit SOL into the Phantom stake pool to get PSOL, which grows with your stake. Redeem your PSOL later for your initial amount + accrued rewards or use it in DeFi. Liquid Staking with Phantom Staked Solana provides higher average rewards versus native Solana staking by sharing in MEV tips and priority fees earned, and leverages the Solana stake pool program, which has been audited 9 times. Official Website: https://phantom.com/ Buy PSOL Now!

Phantom Staked SOL (PSOL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phantom Staked SOL (PSOL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 74.39M $ 74.39M $ 74.39M Total Supply: $ 442.63K $ 442.63K $ 442.63K Circulating Supply: $ 442.63K $ 442.63K $ 442.63K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 74.39M $ 74.39M $ 74.39M All-Time High: $ 210.04 $ 210.04 $ 210.04 All-Time Low: $ 128.71 $ 128.71 $ 128.71 Current Price: $ 167.97 $ 167.97 $ 167.97 Learn more about Phantom Staked SOL (PSOL) price

Phantom Staked SOL (PSOL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Phantom Staked SOL (PSOL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PSOL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PSOL's tokenomics, explore PSOL token's live price!

