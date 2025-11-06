Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.02877273 $ 0.02877273 $ 0.02877273 24H Low $ 0.03139274 $ 0.03139274 $ 0.03139274 24H High 24H Low $ 0.02877273$ 0.02877273 $ 0.02877273 24H High $ 0.03139274$ 0.03139274 $ 0.03139274 All Time High $ 0.04540733$ 0.04540733 $ 0.04540733 Lowest Price $ 0.02877273$ 0.02877273 $ 0.02877273 Price Change (1H) +0.81% Price Change (1D) -4.01% Price Change (7D) -21.65% Price Change (7D) -21.65%

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) real-time price is $0.02917835. Over the past 24 hours, P33 traded between a low of $ 0.02877273 and a high of $ 0.03139274, showing active market volatility. P33's all-time high price is $ 0.04540733, while its all-time low price is $ 0.02877273.

In terms of short-term performance, P33 has changed by +0.81% over the past hour, -4.01% over 24 hours, and -21.65% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Market Information

Market Cap $ 8.26M$ 8.26M $ 8.26M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 8.26M$ 8.26M $ 8.26M Circulation Supply 283.26M 283.26M 283.26M Total Supply 283,263,631.2051886 283,263,631.2051886 283,263,631.2051886

The current Market Cap of Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token is $ 8.26M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of P33 is 283.26M, with a total supply of 283263631.2051886. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.26M.