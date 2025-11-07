Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Tokenomics

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Market Cap:
$ 8.37M
$ 8.37M$ 8.37M
Total Supply:
$ 283.26M
$ 283.26M$ 283.26M
Circulating Supply:
$ 283.26M
$ 283.26M$ 283.26M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 8.37M
$ 8.37M$ 8.37M
All-Time High:
$ 0.04540733
$ 0.04540733$ 0.04540733
All-Time Low:
$ 0.02856974
$ 0.02856974$ 0.02856974
Current Price:
$ 0.02948192
$ 0.02948192$ 0.02948192

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Information

Pharaoh is a concentrated liquidity layer and exchange built on the Avalanche C-Chain, powered by the latest metaDEX x(3,3) methodology—a more fluid and accessible version of the popular ve(3,3) model. Pharaoh is built on Ramses V3 Core, which is based on Uniswap V3, with several enhancements. These improvements include dynamic system and protocol fee mechanisms and x(3,3). Ramses V3 Core also introduces a new accounting system to track how much active liquidity each concentrated liquidity position provides.

Official Website:
https://phar.gg

Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Pharaoh Liquid Staking Token (P33) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of P33 tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many P33 tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

