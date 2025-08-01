Pharaohs Price (PHRZ)
Pharaohs (PHRZ) is currently trading at 0 USD with a market cap of $ 40.65K USD. PHRZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PHRZ to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHRZ price information.
During today, the price change of Pharaohs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Pharaohs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Pharaohs to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Pharaohs to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.13%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+21.35%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.69%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Pharaohs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-2.71%
-3.13%
-4.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Pharaohs (PHRZ) is a community-driven crypto project built on the Solana blockchain, offering a deflationary token mechanism to drive long-term value. The project blends accessibility, value growth, and decentralized engagement, with a focus on organic community expansion. It features a high-quality Web3 game where players solve complex puzzles in an immersive pharaoh-themed environment. The game is free to play, offering in-game rewards that can be exchanged for the main token, PHRZ. As the community grows, the token's value rises, incentivizing early adoption and long-term loyalty. Combining fun, education, and tangible utility, Pharaohs aims to deliver a unique experience with sustainable growth for both players and investors.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Pharaohs (PHRZ) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHRZ token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PHRZ to VND
₫--
|1 PHRZ to AUD
A$--
|1 PHRZ to GBP
￡--
|1 PHRZ to EUR
€--
|1 PHRZ to USD
$--
|1 PHRZ to MYR
RM--
|1 PHRZ to TRY
₺--
|1 PHRZ to JPY
¥--
|1 PHRZ to ARS
ARS$--
|1 PHRZ to RUB
₽--
|1 PHRZ to INR
₹--
|1 PHRZ to IDR
Rp--
|1 PHRZ to KRW
₩--
|1 PHRZ to PHP
₱--
|1 PHRZ to EGP
￡E.--
|1 PHRZ to BRL
R$--
|1 PHRZ to CAD
C$--
|1 PHRZ to BDT
৳--
|1 PHRZ to NGN
₦--
|1 PHRZ to UAH
₴--
|1 PHRZ to VES
Bs--
|1 PHRZ to CLP
$--
|1 PHRZ to PKR
Rs--
|1 PHRZ to KZT
₸--
|1 PHRZ to THB
฿--
|1 PHRZ to TWD
NT$--
|1 PHRZ to AED
د.إ--
|1 PHRZ to CHF
Fr--
|1 PHRZ to HKD
HK$--
|1 PHRZ to MAD
.د.م--
|1 PHRZ to MXN
$--
|1 PHRZ to PLN
zł--
|1 PHRZ to RON
лв--
|1 PHRZ to SEK
kr--
|1 PHRZ to BGN
лв--
|1 PHRZ to HUF
Ft--
|1 PHRZ to CZK
Kč--
|1 PHRZ to KWD
د.ك--
|1 PHRZ to ILS
₪--