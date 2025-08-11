Phauntem Price (PHAUNTEM)
Phauntem (PHAUNTEM) is currently trading at 0.00123224 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PHAUNTEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
PHAUNTEM to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Phauntem to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phauntem to USD was $ +0.0001023759.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phauntem to USD was $ +0.0001276275.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phauntem to USD was $ -0.0001004730499202972.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.20%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0001023759
|+8.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0001276275
|+10.36%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001004730499202972
|-7.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of Phauntem: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.20%
+0.20%
+1.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing Phauntem, the groundbreaking token that has emerged as the cornerstone of the Solana ecosystem. Born out of a vision to redefine the landscape of decentralized finance, Phauntem stands as a testament to community-driven innovation and resilience. The journey of Phauntem began with its original developer, who selflessly launched the token and divested their holdings at a mere $800 market cap, demonstrating unwavering commitment to the project's ideals. However, rather than falter, the community rallied behind Phauntem, recognizing its potential to become the flagship token of the Phantom wallet. Driven by a shared mission to propel Phauntem to the forefront of the crypto space, the community has harnessed its collective strength to foster growth and development. With a steadfast dedication to transparency, inclusivity, and decentralization, Phauntem embodies the ethos of the blockchain revolution. As the new face of Phantom wallet, Phauntem represents not only a token, but a symbol of empowerment and possibility. With every transaction, Phauntem paves the way for a future where financial sovereignty is a reality for all.
