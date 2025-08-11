Phiat Protocol Price (PHIAT)
Phiat Protocol (PHIAT) is currently trading at 0.02918543 USD with a market cap of $ 0.00 USD. PHIAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the PHIAT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PHIAT price information.
During today, the price change of Phiat Protocol to USD was $ +0.00018171.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phiat Protocol to USD was $ +0.0264348141.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phiat Protocol to USD was $ +0.0230253634.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phiat Protocol to USD was $ +0.010613485569123384.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00018171
|+0.63%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0264348141
|+90.58%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0230253634
|+78.89%
|90 Days
|$ +0.010613485569123384
|+57.15%
Discover the latest price analysis of Phiat Protocol: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.71%
+0.63%
+9.13%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phiat is a decentralized finance protocol that lets people lend and borrow cryptocurrencies. Borrow, Earn, Hedge, Leverage and Short.
Understanding the tokenomics of Phiat Protocol (PHIAT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about PHIAT token's extensive tokenomics now!
