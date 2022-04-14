Phill (PHILL) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Phill (PHILL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Phill (PHILL) Information

Phil is the Binance mascot, introduced in 2023 as a stylized version of the Binance logo, with added features like hair and facial expressions. This move is part of Binance's effort to humanize its brand and make cryptocurrency more approachable, especially for newcomers. As one of the largest global crypto exchanges, Binance recognized the need to connect with a broader audience and break down the complexity of crypto. Phil was designed to make the space feel less intimidating and more welcoming.

The mascot simplifies the Binance logo, giving it a friendly and relatable appearance. Phil’s design aims to ease concerns for new users, offering a fun and approachable symbol in a market often seen as volatile and complex. This is part of a broader trend in the industry where exchanges and projects are using meme culture and playful branding to attract newcomers and demystify crypto.

Phil is also central to Binance’s community engagement efforts. By leveraging social media and interactive campaigns, the mascot helps foster a sense of connection and inclusivity among users, whether they are beginners or seasoned traders. Phil encourages interaction and creates a more welcoming environment for anyone exploring digital assets.

In summary, Phil is more than just a mascot—it's a strategic tool to make crypto more accessible. With its friendly design and community focus, Phil embodies Binance's commitment to attracting new users, educating them, and creating a more approachable and inclusive crypto experience.

https://philthemascot.com/

Phill (PHILL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Phill (PHILL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 25.17K
Total Supply:
$ 998.23M
Circulating Supply:
$ 998.23M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 25.17K
All-Time High:
$ 0.00153573
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0
Phill (PHILL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Phill (PHILL) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of PHILL tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many PHILL tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand PHILL's tokenomics, explore PHILL token's live price!

PHILL Price Prediction

Want to know where PHILL might be heading? Our PHILL price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.