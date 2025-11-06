Photon (PHOTON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.249896 24H High $ 0.288079 All Time High $ 0.679355 Lowest Price $ 0.03011794 Price Change (1H) +2.01% Price Change (1D) -10.77% Price Change (7D) -30.19%

Photon (PHOTON) real-time price is $0.257038. Over the past 24 hours, PHOTON traded between a low of $ 0.249896 and a high of $ 0.288079, showing active market volatility. PHOTON's all-time high price is $ 0.679355, while its all-time low price is $ 0.03011794.

In terms of short-term performance, PHOTON has changed by +2.01% over the past hour, -10.77% over 24 hours, and -30.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Photon (PHOTON) Market Information

Market Cap $ 460.53K Volume (24H) -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.31M Circulation Supply 1.79M Total Supply 8,967,492.0

The current Market Cap of Photon is $ 460.53K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of PHOTON is 1.79M, with a total supply of 8967492.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.31M.