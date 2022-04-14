PHUMPTOM (PHUM) Information

PHUMPTOM (PHUM) is a meme token, the symbol of which is a phantom. The story of this character is built around trading, and according to legend, he was born on the pump platform.fun from the energy of green candles. Now it is a symbol of green charts, the keeper of green candles. His presence portends growth, and he brings good luck to traders. A positive character who tells his story like an adventure, generates memes where he always rushes to the aid of traders and gives good luck to holders.