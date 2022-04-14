Physical Gold (GOLD) Information

Where Physical Gold Becomes Virtual Treasure.

GOLD is a token based on SOLANA blockchain, GOLD aim to maintain virtual asset as valuable as GOLD, virtual variants of real gold, tradeable with gold in the future with 1:1 quantity.

GOLD is a revolutionary cryptocurrency that embodies the value, luxury, and scarcity of gold. Our mission is to create a store of value that empowers individuals to secure their financial futures.