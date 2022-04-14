Pickle Finance (PICKLE) Information

Pickle Finance is a yield aggregator that compounds LPs across various chains. Users realise the power of compounding, while saving time and money compared to manual farming. Pickle Finance has Jars, and Farms. Jars compound returns from other protocols, creating a pToken. Farms provide extra Pickle rewards for staking a jars pToken.

The Pickle Protocol is governed by DILL holders (users that stake PICKLE) who are able to create and vote on proposals for changes to the protocol. DILL holders also get to share in 45% of protocol revenues, as well as boost the PICKLE rewards on their farms.